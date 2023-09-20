As India has been fighting a war against drug trafficking and arms smuggling into the sensitive zone of the northeast, a massive allegation has come to the fore from a Myanmar-based trade unionist.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Afrida Hussian, Deputy Editor of NE bureau explores the current political status of the trouble-torn country from U Maung Maung, President of Confederation of Trade Unions of Myanmar and also a member of National Unity Consultative Council.

While answering a question related to drugs and arms trafficking into the northeast, U Maung Maung asserted that it is Myanmar's military coup which is supplying the arms and narcotics.

"It is the military coup who is doing this..and we are always saying they (India) are barking up the wrong tree...the Myanmar military is carrying the narcotics and arms to the borders, it is not us...we do not have the strength" he added.



Also Read: Amit Shah asserted both Afghanistan and Myanmar accountable for supplying drugs to entire world

"I am saying that it is the military people who only have the power and authority to carry these narcotics issues or weapons across the country," he added.

U Maung Maung further claimed that the reason for doing such acts is only because Myanmar military wants to keep up the trouble as the Government of India is very sensitive about northeast and China is concerned about its money laundering while Thailand is concerned about its narcotics and human trafficking, hence the military knows the weak points of these governments and they are manipulating only to make them work for the Myanmar government.

Earlier in 2020, Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over a regional meeting on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' in Guwahati.

Chief Ministers and DGPs from all the northeastern states will also attend the high-level meeting.

Addressing the regional meeting on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security' with CMs and DGPs of North-eastern states in Guwahati, the Union Home Minister said, "This is for the second time such a meeting has been held, the first was in Chandigarh wherein we considered Kashmir to New Delhi and built a stratgy to fight against drug abuse."

Amit Shah asserted that both Afghanistan and Myanmar (Burma) are to be held responsible for supplying drugs to the entire world further impacting the north and northeast parts of India the most.

As the northeast can be regarded as the entry point, the government should fight in the northeast and stop drug trafficking.

Further, the Home Minister asked all the states to create an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) which will act as a single nodal point for all Narcotics-related issues.



Watch the full interview here