Myanmar has surpassed all other countries in 2023, becoming the deadliest nation for landmine-related civilian casualties. With over 1,000 victims, the country now faces a crisis of staggering proportions, and children are particularly vulnerable, making up more than 20% of the casualties.

According to reports by the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, the widespread use of landmines by Myanmar’s military has exacerbated the violence.

Tom Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur on Myanmar, and Heba Hagrass, the Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities, condemned the actions of the junta, highlighting human rights violations such as forcing civilians to walk through minefields and deliberately withholding life-saving aid from victims.

The situation for children is especially dire. UNICEF data shows that in 2023, over 200 of the civilian casualties were children—an alarming rise from the previous year. These devices are often placed indiscriminately near homes, schools, and farms, putting children at constant risk. This pattern of violence goes against international law, including provisions aimed at protecting vulnerable populations during conflict.