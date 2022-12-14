Independent research organisation Data For Myanmar (DFM) claims that Myanmar's military dictatorship burned down at least 38,383 residences in 12 states between May 2021 and November 2022, which might be considered a crime against humanity.

With frequent arson assaults on civilian dwellings, the Sagaing and Magwe areas, which are seen as armed junta strongholds, have suffered the most damage since 2021.

According to DFM's newest report, issued on December 10, Sagaing Region suffered the most from May 2021 to November 2022, with 27,496 dwellings destroyed, while nearby Magwe Region lost 7,818 civilian structures to junta arson assaults.

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Notably, DFM documented regime arson attacks in 32 of 37 townships in Sagaing alone. Four of the townships, Khin-U, Pale, Kantbalu, and Taze, saw the most arson assaults, with each losing roughly 2,200 dwellings.

Earlier in October 2022, at least 80 people were killed, including singers and musicians after Myanmar's military conducted airstrikes in the northern state of Kachin.

The singers and musicians were attending an anniversary celebration of the Kachin ethnic minority's major political organization, members of the group and a rescue worker claimed on October 24.

According to the reports, the purported incident comes only three days before a special gathering of Southeast Asian foreign ministers in Indonesia to discuss the escalating violence in Myanmar.

The number of victims at the Kachin Independence Organization's celebration in the northern state of Kachin on Sunday night seemed to be the most in a single air assault since the military seized control from Aung San Suu Kyi's democratic administration in February 2021.