Myanmar regimes indiscriminate attack on civilian areas, specially the regions dominated by resistance groups continue uninterrupted. In the latest attack, Myanmar junta’s shelling in Katha Township, Sagaing Region on January 26 killed a 12-year-old girl while her brother got injured.



A junta base at Aung Myay Tharsi monastery opened fire on adjacent Kyaut Htone Gyi village although no clashes had been reported in the area.



The girl was killed instantly by a shell while her 13-year-old brother received grievous injuries, as per reports.

Some civilians speaking on the attack stated that the junta targets civilians while the ground troops seize civilians as human shields and there is frequent shelling.



In late October, a 12-year-old girl in Katha Township was killed by regime artillery while another child was seriously injured.



Clashes have broken out around Moe Tar in Katha Township, according to resistance groups.

Regime troops reportedly torched Nan Sam village houses on January 27 morning after fighting with resistance groups.



All villagers of Nam Sam have fled which earlier houses more than 200 families.

Katha Township borders Kachin State, where the Kachin Independence Army and its resistance allies are fighting the junta.



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