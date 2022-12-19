Myanmar Junta has cracked tougher rules on women to the point of punishing them for wearing trousers or black clothes.

Many women caught wearing trousers or black clothes were made to do sit-ups at checkpoints, according to locals.

According to a spokesperson of a local resistance movement, police and soldiers in the township started arbitrarily halting women in the first week of December and fining them if they declined the punishment.

Residents say the ludicrous punishment was enforced after a ward administrator in Pakokku Township was slain by female members of a local resistance unit on November 25. The murder occurred one week after a woman shot and killed a retired military colonel on November 18.

Regime forces in Pakokku also imposed a curfew for motorcyclists at the end of last month. According to a local, soldiers will start shooting at any motorcyclists they encounter on the road between the hours of 6 pm and 8 in the morning. Additionally, it is forbidden for motorcycle riders to transport people.

According to a recent statement from the Pakokku People's Revolution Committee, soldiers stationed at military checkpoints in the township were verbally and physically harassing women because of how they dressed.

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