Myanmar junta soldiers killed six civilians in Karen State on January 13, as well engaged in looting and torching houses of the civilians, according to the Kyainseikgyi People's Administration, a body of the parallel National Unity Government.



On Friday, January 13 morning, clashes erupted in Alae Village, Kyainseikgyi Township, Karen State, between military regime troops and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen Information Center, a local media outlet.



While advancing, Junta soldiers used civilians as human shields, forcing the revolutionary forces to retreat at first. According to a Kyainseikgyi People's Administration statement, ten regime soldiers were killed in the battle, including a battalion commander. According to the statement, junta casualties will be confirmed by resistance forces at a later date.

"PDFs are fighting in that area," a spokesperson for White Dragon PDF confirmed.



After KNLA fighters retreated to avoid civilian casualties, regime forces seized and torched the area's KNLA base, according to the Kyainseikgyi People's Administration.



Three civilians from Tadaoo Village in Kyainseikgyi Township were injured on Thursday, January 12 as a result of a regime artillery strike that also destroyed two houses.



KNLA and PDF fighters attacked three Myanmar military battalions in Kyainseigyi last week, killing 45 junta soldiers. Last week, two regime border issues were also captured in Kyainseikgyi.



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