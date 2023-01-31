Myanmar's Regional Friend Fighters (RFF) resistance group ambushed a convoy with landmines transporting junta commanders in Salingyi Township, Sagaing Region on January 29.



The RFF and Revolution Youth Group used three landmines against the convoy of five vehicles transporting junta commanders and troops from Monywa town to the Chinese-owned Wambao mine.



Around 30 regime troops from a Wanbao copper mine and two armoured vehicles from the northwest command based in Monywa were guarding the Pathein-Monywa highway in the township.



Despite tight security, the convoy triggered landmines near a police security battalion on the highway.

Five regime soldiers were injured, a vehicle caught fire and the convoy was delayed for an hour, according to the resistance groups.



Troops opened fire at random and burned a nearby house, the resistance force told a local media on January 30.

The junta has been facing repeated resistance attacks across the country since the military came into power in a coup.



The resistance group fighters speaking to the local media stated that they used homemade mines as they didn’t have proper weapons to carry out attacks on the junta. The resistance fighters further stated that they fight against the junta will continue and they will not step back.



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