Miffed over the census started by the Junta, Myanmar resistance groups have started carrying out armed attacks, in several parts of the country.

As it prepares for an election in August, Myanmar's regime has been conducting a census to update voter lists this month.

According to reports, five people have been killed in the last week, including two police officers, and an administration office and immigration offices have been attacked.

On January 15, a ward administrator was gunned down outside his home in Mandalay's Maha Aung Myay Township, while on January 12, junta troops providing security were attacked with a bomb, and a ward administration office was hit by remote-controlled bombs.

According to the Thaton People's Defense Force in Mon State, an administrator, a clerk, and a police lance corporal providing security were killed by the resistance last week.

Resistance groups in Yangon have threatened to kill census administrators.

On January 14, Junta newspapers reported that 'terrorist' groups attacked administrators seven times across the country.

Two police officers were killed, and two immigration offices in Sagaing and Magwe were destroyed by fire.

According to resistance groups, three women and a man were detained while collecting census data in Myaung Twonship, Sagaing region.

On January 15, the civilian National Unity Government's immigration and population department announced that the four would be prosecuted under the Counterterrorism Law. Last week, the shadow government threatened administrative and immigration officials working on the regime's census with harsh legal action.

Ethnic armed organisations such as the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, Karen National Union, and Kachin Independence Army have all condemned the junta election and warned administrators not to participate.



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