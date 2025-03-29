A fresh 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattled Myanmar today, March 29, a day after powerful earthquakes devastated the country, claiming over 1,000 lives.

The seismic activity occurred around 2.50 pm near Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw, at a depth of 10 kilometres, the USGS reported. The extent of damage or details of any casualties from Saturday's earthquake, which struck the same area affected by Friday's tremors, remain unclear.

The fresh quake struck Naypyidaw as authorities were working to repair damaged roads. Meanwhile, electricity, phone, and internet services remained down across most of the city.

The death toll from the Myanmar earthquake surpassed 1,000 after a 7.7 magnitude quake struck Mandalay on March 28.

Myanmar's state media has announced that the death toll has jumped to 1,002 while 2,376 have been injured after yesterday's earthquake.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has warned that the death toll could exceed 10,000. After PM Modi declared that India is ready to offer assistance, India sent 15 tonnes of relief materials, including solar lamps, food packets and kitchen sets, to Myanmar on an IAF C 130 J aircraft.

Calling it 'Operation Brahma,' Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India acts as a First Responder to assist the people of Myanmar affected by yesterday's massive earthquake."