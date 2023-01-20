A Rohingya refugee was shot dead, while two others were injured in a firing at a camp in no man's land between Bangladesh and Myanmar on January 18.

Gunshots were also reported on January 19 from the Konarpara camp where Squadron Leader Rizwan Rushdee of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) and a young Rohingya woman were killed during an anti-smuggling operation on November 14.

As per reports, there was fighting between groups linked to the Rohingya Solidary Organisation (RSO) and Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) that broke out at the Konarpara camp, and sporadic firing carried on for several hours.

''We are in no way related to firing as it took place inside the camp and also inside Myanmar,'' reports quoted Naikhhyangchhari police chief Mohammad Shahjahan.

He further said that the border is mainly under the Border Guard of Bangladesh's jurisdiction.

Reportedly, it has also come to the fore that one man in an RSO combat uniform was shot dead and many others were injured on the border and inside Myanmar.

Two intelligence agents said fighting between the RSO and uncontrolled ARSA was responsible for Rushdee's death in November. However, ARSA denied the involvement.

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