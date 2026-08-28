Myanmar woman arrested with gold biscuit worth Rs 13 lakh in Mizoram

A 41-year-old woman from Myanmar was arrested in Aizawl with a gold biscuit worth around Rs 13 lakh, an official said on Friday, August 28.

The arrest was made during a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in Zuangtui, on the northern outskirts of Aizawl, she said.

An 82-gram gold biscuit was seized from the woman during the operation, the official added.

The accused was subsequently handed over to Bawngkawn Police Station in Aizawl for further legal action.

The seized gold biscuit was handed over to Customs authorities for further proceedings, the official said.