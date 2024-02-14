Ethnic Rakhine armed group, the Arakan Army (AA) on Wednesday released photos of a huge haul of weapons and ammunition seized during the recent captures of the headquarters of three junta light infantry battalions.

Notably, 374, 375 and 376 and the No. 9 Military Operations Command headquarters in Kyauktaw Township, Rakhine State have been captured by the Arakan army.

The AA has taken complete control of Kyauktaw after days of attacks on the regime headquarters.



Also Read: Myanmar Junta mandates compulsory military service for all young men and women under conscription law

In the meanwhile, Myanmar's military junta has imposed compulsory military service for young men and women, according to state media reports on Saturday. The move comes amidst the junta's struggle against armed rebel forces seeking more autonomy in various regions of the country.

Males aged 18-35 and females aged 18-27 are required to serve for up to two years. Specialists such as doctors, up to the age of 45, must serve for three years. The service period can be extended to a maximum of five years during the current state of emergency.

Myanmar has been in a state of turmoil since the military coup in 2021, which ousted an elected government.

Since October, the Tatmadaw, as the military is known, has been facing personnel losses while fighting against a coalition of three ethnic minority insurgent groups and pro-democracy fighters opposing the junta.