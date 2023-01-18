Following last week's air raids along the Indian border, Myanmar's civilian National Unity Government (NUG) has urged neighbouring countries to prohibit junta warplanes from using their airspace.

On the 10th and 11th of January, junta fighter jets attacked Camo Victoria, the headquarters of the Chin National Front (CNF) near the border, killing five Chin fighters, injuring many more, and destroying a health clinic and civilian houses.

On Tuesday, January 17, the NUG Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that CNF and other sources reported seeing the jets entering Indian airspace during the attack, amid claims that some bombs landed in Indian territory.

"This is not the first time the illegal junta has used the airspace of its neighbours while committing atrocities, with Bangladesh and Thailand serving as precedents. "This is not the first time that junta bombs have landed on foreign soil during an air raid," the shadow ministry added.

"The NUG calls on Myanmar's neighbours to block junta use of their airspace for attacks in the interests of regional peace and security and civilian protection," it said.

The statement referred to the United Nations Security Council's resolution 2669, which condemned attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure while calling for an end to violence.

Junta aircraft have also violated Thai and Bangladeshi airspace while attacking resistance forces in Karen and Rakhine states.

Last week, the international human rights watchdog Fortify Rights urged India to prevent junta jets from entering its airspace and to take measures to protect Chin and Indian civilians along the border.

"New Delhi should not tolerate the junta's incursions into its airspace, and Indian authorities should do everything possible to ensure the security of civilians and border areas," Fortify Rights' Matthew Smith said.

Last year, at least 155 civilians were killed and 187 were injured by regime airstrikes.



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