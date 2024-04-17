Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from prison to house arrest.

Since the weather is extremely hot, it is not only for Aung San Suu Kyi but for all those who need necessary precautions, especially elderly prisoners, we are working to protect them from heatstroke," Major General Zaw Min Tun told Reuters.

The 78-year-old Nobel laureate is now serving a 27-year sentence for a variety of offenses, including breaking Covid-19 regulations and corruption.

Suu Kyi has reportedly had health issues and has remained mostly concealed from public eye since the military detained her during their coup in 2021.