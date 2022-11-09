The United States and the European Union on Tuesday, November 8, extended sanctions on Myanmar’s junta, also targeting a local aviation company, and 19 other entities including a minister and a chief justice.

According to Executive Order 14014, the Treasury Department is targeting Sky Aviator Company Limited and its owner and director, Kyaw Min Oo, for sanctions because they work in the defence industry.

The US State Department stated that additional measures are being taken against those who support the regime's violence, particularly its repeated airstrikes and killing of civilians in Myanmar.

The military of the dictatorship receives its military aircraft parts in large part from Sky Aviator. The business has obtained numerous shipments of weapons from sanctioned organizations since the February 2021 coup.

According to the State Department, Kyaw Min Oo has also made it easier for foreign military personnel to visit Myanmar, purchase weapons and other military hardware, and modernize assault helicopters.

The European Council issued the sanctions against 19 other people and organizations, including a minister and a chief justice, due to "the continuing escalation of violence and severe human rights violations following the military takeover two years ago."

The Southeast Asian nation, which has been ruled by the military since 2021, received its sixth round of EU sanctions at the time that the military overthrew Daw Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian administration and put her behind bars on what Europe now views as bogus corruption accusations.

Under the military, Myanmar has been in chaos; in response to the junta's fierce repression and extensive armed rebellion.