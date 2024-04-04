Myanmar's main pro-democracy resistance group said on Thursday its armed wing launched drone attacks on the airport and a military headquarters in the capital, Naypyitaw, but the country's ruling military said it destroyed the drones as they attacked.

The opposition National Unity Government's “Defence Ministry” said in a statement that special units of the People's Defence Force used drones to attack the targets simultaneously.



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The airport compound, which includes both a military air base and a civilian airport, is about 25 kilometres (16 miles) southwest of the military headquarters that the resistance group said it attacked.



The country's military said it shot down seven drones and there were no reports of casualties. It wasn't possible to independently verify the details of the attack.