The Tai History Researchers Group from Myanmar's Shan State has addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing their admiration for India's recent lunar achievement and urging assistance to protect the Meitei people. The letter states the longstanding historical ties between India and the Tai/Shyam community, highlighting the need for protection and support for the Meitei populace.

The Tai/Shyam people, hailing from the Shan State in Burma, have a deep appreciation for India's Act East Policy and a shared history that dates back centuries. The letter outlines historical instances of interaction between the two regions, dating as far back as 233 AD when King Abi Raja of India arrived in the Tai Kingdom of "Ta-kong." The relationship further developed as settlements like Puru-garama were established in present-day Mandalay.

Additionally, the letter recalls the migration of the Proto-Tai Ahom people from Chinese Yunnan border to Brahmaputra in 1215, spanning a challenging 13-year journey. These settlers have since integrated into Assamese society, becoming valued citizens. Tai/Shyam people, originally known as Tai kassay or Meitei, migrated to regions like Arunachal and Manipur, contributing to the cultural diversity of these areas.

The appeal emphasizes the coexistence of various communities in the Shan State, including Indian expatriates, who have learned to speak the Tai language fluently. The letter draw attention to the importance of safeguarding the Meitei people, a Buddhist and self-sufficient community of landowners, from potential conflicts and upheavals.

In light of recent tensions and vulnerabilities in Manipur, the Tai History Researchers Group urgently seeks intervention from the Indian government. The letter, signed by Dr. Sai San Aik, a prominent Shan History Researcher, entreats Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend protection to the Meitei people, preventing any form of violence or harm.