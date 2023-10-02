The Confederation of Trade Unions Myanmar (CTUM) has condemned the military junta of establishing three levels of committee to take action against the trade union body.

The trade union body via a strongly worded press note mentioned, “Following the formal but illegitimate gazetting of the establishment of three levels of committee to manufacture responses to the report of the International Labour Organisation COL, we, the Confederation of Trade Unions Myanmar (CTUM) point out that neither the SAC, nor any institutions established by the SAC has any right to take action against legitimately established and formally registered organizations in Myanmar”.

“The SAC/ MOL committees for the response to the COI should study well how the International Labor Organization works”, added CTUM’s press note.

Slamming the State Administrative Council (SAC) of carrying out human rights abuses, the trade union body claimed that they have collected evidences that support SAC’s actions against the people as well as the union.

“The SAC/MOL committees also need to know that since 1992 the ILO, its Committee of Experts, the International Trade union Confederations and the Global Labour Union Federations have collected a considerable volume of evidences of violations of workers rights by the successive military regimes. This includes evidence concerning human rights breaches committed/ ordered by the current SAC appointee responsible for Labour matters at the time at which he was a commander of the SE Military Command”, added the press note.



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