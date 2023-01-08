Four persons were killed by regime forces during a raid on a village in Sagaing Township in Myanmar on Friday, January 6. One of the deceased was a monk from the Sitagu Buddhist Academy, which was established by Sitagu Sayadaw, a staunch ally of Myanmar's junta.

Soldiers and members of the pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia stormed the village of Depayin Kwal in the early hours of January 6.

Due to a lack of firearms, several resistance groups defending the village withdrew, according to the Sagaing District People's Defence Force.

At the Shwegu monastery in the village, one of Sitagu's ten patron saint monks, Ashin Gadarthara, was killed during the attack.

One of Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of the regime's favorite monks, Sitagu Sayadaw Ashin Nyanissara, built the Sitagu Buddhist Academy.

He referred to the junta leader as a "royal" and a wise and generous head of state in March of last year. Regarding the horrors committed by the junta, Sitagu Sayadaw has kept quiet.

According to a local, Ma Khin Su Mon, who was discovered hiding in the monastery cellar, was also slain.

Sources claim that both were shot in the head or neck.

The village defence resulted in the deaths of two resistance fighters. Forces of the dictatorship destroyed about 70 homes.

The attack happened after a significant fight on January 5 between regime soldiers and opposition groups in the nearby pro-government community of Kywe Pon.

Also read : Mizoram : CM Zoramthanga seeks UN action to contain drug trafficking from Myanmar