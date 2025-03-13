SpaceX postponed the Crew-10 mission launch after detecting a hydraulic system problem at Kennedy Space Center, further delaying the return of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore who have been stranded in orbit for nine months.

The launch has been rescheduled for Friday, March 14 (IST). Engineers identified issues with hydraulics responsible for releasing one of two arms securing the Falcon rocket to its support structure - a critical component that must tilt back before liftoff.

Williams and Willmore, who arrived at the International Space Station in June 2024 aboard Boeing's Starliner, have faced a series of complications preventing their return. The Starliner spacecraft experienced four helium leaks and failures in five of its 28 manoeuvring thrusters after successfully docking.

The delayed Crew-10 mission, carrying astronauts from the United States, Japan, and Russia, must reach the ISS before Williams and Willmore can finally return home. The new crew is scheduled for a six-month mission focused on scientific research, space exploration experiments, and technology demonstrations.

This latest setback continues to be a difficult chapter for the stranded astronauts, who have remained aboard the station for three months longer than their originally planned mission duration.