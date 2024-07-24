A Saurya Airlines aircraft crashed during takeoff at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on July 24 morning, according to airport officials.

The plane, bound for Pokhara, was carrying 19 people, including crew members when the incident occurred around 11 am local time. Reportedly, 18 have been declared dead.

A security official at the airport, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the pilot had been transported to a nearby hospital.

The extent of injuries to other passengers and crew remains unclear at this time. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.