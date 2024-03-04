Nepal: After Maoist Centre-Congress coalition collapses, new government alliance set to swear in today
The ruling coalition in Nepal, comprising the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) and the Nepali Congress under Sheh Bahadur Deuba, has collapsed.
The ruling coalition in Nepal, comprising the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) and the Nepali Congress under Sheh Bahadur Deuba, has collapsed.
A new coalition government, led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kumar Dahal, will inaugurate a new council of ministers on Monday, as per former Finance Minister Surendra Pandey.
Pandey, Vice Chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal - Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), revealed on Facebook that the government will change today, with a small number of ministers swearing in.
The Left Alliance coalition will include four political parties - the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kumar Dahal, the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), the Rashtriya Swatantra Party, and the Janata Samajbadi Party.
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