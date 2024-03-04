The ruling coalition in Nepal, comprising the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) and the Nepali Congress under Sheh Bahadur Deuba, has collapsed.

A new coalition government, led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kumar Dahal, will inaugurate a new council of ministers on Monday, as per former Finance Minister Surendra Pandey.

Pandey, Vice Chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal - Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), revealed on Facebook that the government will change today, with a small number of ministers swearing in.

The Left Alliance coalition will include four political parties - the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kumar Dahal, the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), the Rashtriya Swatantra Party, and the Janata Samajbadi Party.

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