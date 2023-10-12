The Nepal government on October 12 airlifted as many as 253 students from Israel's Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister NP Saud greeted the students onboard the flight.

This comes after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented assault on Israel, killing ten Nepalis and hundreds of Israelis and other nationals.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip and has been fighting the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories for decades, launched a surprise attack on Israel from air, sea and land early morning on Saturday. The deceased Nepali students had reached Israel under the ‘Learn and Earn Programme’. Four students are injured and one is unaccounted for, according to the Nepali Embassy in Israel.



Also Read: Israel: 10 Nepali students killed in Hamas terrorist attack

It is the highest number of Nepali casualties on foreign soil in militant attacks since 2016 when 14 Nepalis were killed in a suicide attack by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The repatriation of the bodies, however, may take time, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the foreign ministry said nearly 400 Nepalis have registered their names on the embassy’s website.