Nepal Army arrests 27 amid violent Gen Z-led protests, curfew extended nationwide

Security forces in Nepal have arrested 27 individuals involved in looting, arson, and violent attacks during ongoing Gen Z-led protests across the country, including the capital, Kathmandu. The arrests took place between 10 pm on September 9 and 10 am on September 10 as the Nepalese Army deployed nationwide to restore order, as per local media reports.

Authorities recovered NRs 3.37 million in stolen cash from suspects in Kathmandu’s Gausala-Chabahil-Bouddha corridor. Security forces also seized 31 firearms along with ammunition and magazines, 23 from Kathmandu and eight from Pokhara.

The Army confirmed that 23 police officers and three civilians injured in clashes are receiving treatment at military hospitals. Earlier, prohibitory orders were imposed, and a nationwide curfew was announced in response to the escalating unrest. Prohibitory orders will remain in effect until 5:00 pm today, followed by a nationwide curfew from 6:00 am on Thursday, Bhadra 26 (September 11). Authorities said further measures will depend on the evolving security situation.

The Army criticised groups infiltrating the protests, accusing them of arson, looting, violent assaults, and attempted rape. “Lawless individuals are committing criminal activities under the guise of the movement. We urge citizens to cooperate in maintaining peace and security,” the Army stated.

Protests have caused significant damage in Kathmandu, with the Hilton Hotel, ‘Sital Niwas’ (Rashtrapati Bhawan), and the residence of former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal set on fire. Khanal’s wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, died from burn injuries sustained during the attack. Smoke continues to rise from the Kantipur Media Group headquarters, also set ablaze on Tuesday.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday amid growing unrest. The protests, which began on September 8 in Kathmandu and other major cities, were sparked by a government ban on major social media platforms over tax and cybersecurity concerns. Protesters demand an end to institutionalised corruption, greater government accountability, and the revocation of the social media ban.

At least 19 people have died and over 500 injured in clashes with security forces since the protests began. Curfews remain in several cities, including Kathmandu, as authorities work to contain the unrest.