Nepal army chief urges protesters to suspend agitation, opt for dialogue

In the wake of rising unrest and violent demonstrations across Nepal, Chief of Army Staff General Ashok Raj Sigdel on Tuesday, September 9 issued a late-night appeal urging agitating groups to suspend their protests and engage in dialogue with the government.

In a video message released by the Nepal Army, General Sigdel underlined that “dialogue and consensus must be the way forward” to address the grievances fueling the countrywide agitation. Stressing the importance of stability, he urged protesters to avoid impulsive actions and instead focus on peaceful solutions to the nation’s challenges.

The appeal comes at a politically fragile time following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, which has intensified uncertainty in the country. Political analysts suggest that the Army Chief’s statement signals a strategic message from the military, sparking discussions on possible government–youth dialogue.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence and the Nepal Army Headquarters jointly released an advisory warning against the misuse of protests by groups engaging in arson, looting, and destruction of public property. The advisory emphasized that safeguarding public safety remains a top priority.

To maintain law and order, security personnel have been deployed from 10:00 PM on Bhadra 24, 2082 (Bikram Sambat calendar). Citizens have been urged to cooperate with authorities and refrain from activities that could aggravate the situation. Additional updates will be shared after security reviews.