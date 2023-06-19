Amid the backlash faced by the Indian film Adipurush, the capital Kathmandu banned all Indian films in the country.

Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal banned the release of Indian films. The Mayor of the capital city raised questions over the representation of Sita in the film, which led to an all-out ban on Indian films.

According to reports, Mayor Balen Shah announced the ban of all Indian films in the Kathmandu Metropolitan area, and has also installed police to make sure that no Indian films are being screened in the theatres of the metropolitan area.

Balen Shah had raised the issue that in the film Sita has been referred to as the “daughter of India”, while in reality, she was actually the “daughter of Nepal”. However, the makers of Adipurush made the changes in the film to solve the grievances of Nepal politicians.

“If the movie is allowed to be telecast in other areas and abroad by prohibiting the performance of anti-national films within the Kathmandu Metropolitan area, then it is prohibited to perform any Indian movie in Kathmandu metropolitan from tomorrow until objectionable portions are removed from the movie," Balen Shah said in a Facebook post.

These controversies brewed up even when the film has been making tremendous earnings at the box office.

Prior to the T-series' removal of the contentious Sita conversation, the Nepali censor board approved Adipurush, but the movie's distribution there was delayed.

The audience in India has criticized the film for its poor VFX, offensive dialogues, and below-average performances of the actors.

However, the film is doing great business and is expected to earn more than Rs 100 crore in India during the first week itself.

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