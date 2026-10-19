Nepal has banned the import, sale and distribution of Priyagold biscuits manufactured by India's Surya Food and Agro Ltd, after the country's food safety regulator classified the product as substandard.

In a notice issued on October 19, Nepal's Department of Food Technology and Quality Control (DFTQC) said the restrictions were imposed in view of a notice issued by India's Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The Indian food regulator has initiated legal proceedings for prosecution against Surya Food and Agro over alleged violations, including the use of cattle feed bran in the manufacture of Priyagold biscuits.

During an inspection of the company's facilities, the FSSAI also observed serious deficiencies in food safety and hygiene, according to the regulator. The authority has suspended the company's licence, the report said.

The decision to prohibit Priyagold biscuits in Nepal was taken following an emergency meeting convened virtually at the initiative of DFTQC Director General Sanjeev Kumar Karna, the notice stated. The department said the move was aimed at safeguarding public health and protecting consumer welfare.

The DFTQC has urged government agencies, traders and consumers not to import the biscuits and to immediately stop their sale and distribution.

It has also directed authorised importers and food traders to recall any existing stocks from the market.

The ban comes amid regulatory action in India over alleged food safety violations involving the biscuit manufacturer.