Nepal boils: Prime Minister Oli resigns as Gen-Z protests escalate

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down on September 9 after two days of violent protests left at least 19 people dead and hundreds injured in Kathmandu and surrounding towns. His resignation followed mounting unrest triggered by allegations of government corruption and a controversial social media ban.

Oli’s office confirmed the decision hours after demonstrators breached the heavily guarded Singha Durbar complex, which houses the country’s central ministries. The breach marked a sharp escalation in protests that have been led primarily by young Nepalis.

Authorities imposed curfews in several parts of the capital, but unrest continued. Protesters torched the prime minister’s private residence in Balkot, set ruling party offices ablaze, and vandalised the central office of the Nepali Congress in Sanepa. Residences of senior leaders, including Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and several cabinet ministers, were also attacked.

Clashes turned deadly on Monday when security forces confronted crowds near the Federal Parliament and other sites in Kathmandu. Police confirmed the use of tear gas, while witnesses reported gunfire despite official claims that live ammunition was not authorised. Nearly 500 people were injured during Monday’s demonstrations alone.

The government had lifted its social media ban late Monday night, but that move did little to calm protesters, who renewed their calls for accountability on Tuesday. Demonstrators accused the administration of deep-rooted corruption and demanded justice for those killed.

As unrest spread, Tribhuvan International Airport was shut down, and the Nepali Army was deployed to secure key installations. Local media reported that protesters also targeted the homes of ministers and former officials, including the communication minister, finance minister, and former home minister.

Four cabinet ministers had resigned earlier this week, further weakening Oli’s government before his departure. With public anger at its peak, Nepal now faces an uncertain political future as authorities struggle to contain one of the most significant youth-led movements in recent years.