Seven people were killed when a bus plunged from a mountain while it was on its way to Madhesh province of Nepal.

Six people were from India among the dead.

The accident took place in Bara district in the early hours of August 24.

The bus was carrying pilgrims from Rajasthan. It overturned and fell some 50 metres down the road at a riverbank south of Churiamai Temple at Simara Sub-Metropolitan City, according to reports.

Apart from the six Indians, one Nepalese citizen was also killed in the accident which also injured 19 others.

"The bus carrying six Indian pilgrims overturned and fell down the road at a river bank. A total of 26 passengers were on board and in the accident one Nepalese was also killed. The family of the deceased have been informed," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradeep Bahadur Chhetri.

Three people, including the bus driver, have been detained.

The police said that all those injured were undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Hetauda of adjacent Makwanpur district.

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