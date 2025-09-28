Nepal Cabinet imposes travel ban on former PM KP Sharma Oli and 4 others amid Gen-Z suppression probe

The interim government of Nepal has imposed a travel ban on former Prime Minister and UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, along with four senior officials, as investigations into the suppression of the Gen-Z movement gather pace.



The cabinet meeting, held at Singha Durbar, endorsed the recommendation of the investigation committee led by former justice Gauri Bahadur Karki to restrict their movements. The ban covers both foreign travel and any attempt to leave the Kathmandu Valley without prior approval from the concerned authorities.



According to the Commission’s statement, “As the individuals listed are under investigation regarding the incidents of Bhadra 23 and 24 (September 8 and 9), necessary measures should be taken to prevent their foreign travel. Since they may be required to appear before the Commission at any time, arrangements will be made to restrict them from leaving the Kathmandu Valley without approval.”