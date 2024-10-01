In response to the catastrophic flooding and landslides triggered by continuous heavy rains, Nepal has announced a three-day national mourning period. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at his residence in Baluwatar. The intense downpour, which began on Saturday, has claimed the lives of 209 people across the country as of Monday evening.

Prithvi Subba Gurung, Nepal’s Minister for Communication and Information Technology, and the government spokesperson, conveyed that the government will provide financial assistance of Nepali Rupees (NRs) 2 lakhs to the families of those who lost their lives due to the disaster. Additionally, individuals missing for over 10 days will be presumed dead, and their next of kin will also receive the same compensation.

In a show of solidarity, Prime Minister Oli, along with members of his cabinet, will donate one month’s salary to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. These contributions will be directed toward relief efforts aimed at supporting the victims and the families of the deceased.

The government’s swift response underscores the gravity of the situation as rescue operations and aid distribution continue in the affected regions.

Also read: Nepal floods: Death toll crosses 215, several reported missing