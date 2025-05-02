The Nepal Embassy has called for a "thorough investigation" into the death of 18-year-old Nepali student Prisa Sah, who was found dead in her hostel room at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. This marks the second death of a Nepali female student at the same university within three months.

Confirming the incident, the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi said it is in contact with India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the Odisha government, local police, and the university administration to determine the circumstances surrounding Sah’s death.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic death of Nepali student Prisha Sah at KIIT, Odisha. Heartfelt condolences to her family," the Embassy posted on X. "We’re closely coordinating with MEA, Odisha Govt., police & the university for a thorough investigation."

Sah, a first-year Computer Science student, was reportedly discovered unresponsive in her hostel room on April 25. Local authorities have not released official findings yet.

Earlier in the day, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba confirmed that her ministry had initiated formal diplomatic steps following the death. "Immediately after the incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiated diplomatic initiatives to investigate the truth of the incident through high-ranking officials of the Government of India, the Government of Odisha, and the Nepali Embassy in Delhi," Deuba said in a statement.

The Foreign Minister also extended her condolences: "The incident of Prisa Sah... being found dead in her hostel room has left us deeply saddened. I pray for the eternal peace of Prisa's soul and express my deepest condolences to her family at this sad hour."

In February, another Nepali student, Prakriti Lamsal, was also found dead at the same institution in what was officially recorded as a suicide. The proximity of both incidents has sparked concern among the Nepali student community in India and raised questions about campus safety and student well-being at KIIT.