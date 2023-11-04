In the wake of a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 that struck northwestern districts of Nepal late on Friday night, the nation is coming together to address the immediate needs of those affected. The earthquake's impact was felt as far as India's capital, New Delhi, over 800 kilometers away, underlining the seismic force of the event.

As of the latest reports, the death toll has tragically risen to 132, with 140 individuals sustaining injuries. However, officials caution that these numbers could increase as communication with many affected areas remains disrupted. The United States Geological Survey initially reported the earthquake's magnitude as 5.6, but Nepal's National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center located the epicenter in Jajarkot, about 250 miles northeast of Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal.

Jajarkot and West Rukum districts have borne the brunt of the earthquake's impact, with Jajarkot recording 92 deaths. Among the victims is Nalgad Municipality Deputy Mayor Sarita Singh, reflecting the broad reach of the disaster.

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In a heartening display of solidarity and swift action, Nepal's Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda,' has personally visited Jajarkot to meet with the affected people. The government has mobilized all three security agencies to ensure immediate rescue and relief efforts are well-coordinated.

In this trying time, officials have also made arrangements to deploy ambulances near Nepalgunj Airport's helipad and military barracks to facilitate the transportation of the injured. The Prime Minister's Office expressed deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake and reaffirmed its commitment to providing support and assistance to those affected.

While the situation remains challenging, the quick response of the government and the outpouring of support from the community is a testament to the resilience and strength of the Nepalese people as they come together to face this adversity.