Devastating floods and landslides have claimed at least 170 lives in Nepal following torrential rains on Saturday. Search and rescue operations are underway across the country as authorities grapple with the aftermath of the disaster.

The Tribhuvan Highway, a major artery connecting Kathmandu to other regions, has been severely impacted. A 6.8-kilometer stretch is currently impassable due to a massive mudslide that has buried multiple vehicles. Gautam KC, Chief of the Dhading District Police, stated, "We are suspecting four buses were buried in the debris, three already are visible and we are excavating another one as well."

Rescue teams, comprising members from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Police, are working tirelessly to recover bodies from the wreckage. As of Sunday afternoon, 35 bodies had been retrieved from the disaster site. The grim task of identifying victims is ongoing, with families arriving at the scene to assist in the process.

The scale of the disaster has brought transportation to a standstill, with thousands of vehicles stranded along the highway. This has raised concerns about the safety of road travel in Nepal during the monsoon season.

Nepal's meteorological data paints a worrying picture. The country has already recorded above-average rainfall this season, with 1,586.3 millimetres of rain since June 10 - 7.2% above the average monsoon rainfall. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority estimates that 1.8 million people could be affected by monsoon-related disasters this year.