Nepal flood death toll rises to 1,003; nearly 4,000 remain missing

The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal rose to 1,003 on Tuesday, September 1, with security forces recovering more bodies from eight districts, officials said.

Nearly 4,000 people remain missing, while around 12,000 have been rescued, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

The flash floods, triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal on August 26.

The Bhotekoshi River, flowing south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

According to the NDRRMA, 321 bodies have been recovered in Chitwan district, the highest among the affected areas, followed by 216 in Nawalparasi East and 170 in Nawalparasi West.

Another 95 bodies were recovered in Nuwakot, 65 in Gorkha, 57 in Dhading, 41 in Rasuwa and 38 in Tanahun.

Security forces and rescue teams continue to search for those missing in the disaster as authorities assess the extensive damage caused by the floods.