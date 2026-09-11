Nepal flood death toll rises to 1,385; over 5,000 still missing

Nepal’s flood crisis has left 1,385 people dead and another 5,130 missing, according to the latest update from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), as search and rescue teams continue operations across the worst-hit districts.

The Search, Rescue and Relief update issued at 11 am on September 11 showed Chitwan recording the highest number of deaths at 364, followed by Nawalparasi East with 228, Nawalparasi West with 222, Nuwakot with 199 and Rasuwa with 185. Gorkha reported 77 deaths, Dhading 70 and Tanahun 38, while two people died while undergoing treatment in Kathmandu.

Authorities have so far rescued 13,676 people, while 37 holding centres are currently sheltering those displaced by the floods.

Nuwakot has the highest number of displaced people in the holding centres, with 2,615 people, followed by Rasuwa with 775 and Dhading with 295.

The government has deployed 21,022 security personnel for rescue and relief operations. The deployment includes 8,844 Nepal Army personnel, 7,975 from the Nepal Police and 4,203 from the Armed Police Force.

Relief supplies, including food and other essential materials, are being moved to affected areas by road and air. Authorities have also installed a temporary bridge at Devighat in Nuwakot, which is now operational and is expected to improve access to affected areas.

As Nepal grapples with the rising toll, India has continued to provide assistance for rescue, relief and forensic operations.

The eighth Indian Air Force flight carrying humanitarian assistance reached Kathmandu on Wednesday. The Ministry of External Affairs said India has sent more than 130 tonnes of relief material to Nepal through eight special flights since August 26.

India has also deployed 54 experts to assist Nepal with rescue, relief and forensic operations.

The assistance includes temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines, along with specialised equipment for tunnel and mud rescue operations, DNA profiling and other emergency needs.