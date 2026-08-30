Nepal flood death toll rises to 734, over 2,400 remain missing

Nepal’s death toll from the Bhote Koshi flood disaster has risen to 734, while 2,419 people remain missing or out of contact, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

The latest situation report, issued at 9 am on August 30, said Chitwan recorded the highest number of recovered bodies and human remains at 259. It was followed by Nawalparasi East with 184, Nawalparasi West with 82, Gorkha with 58, Nuwakot with 52, Dhading with 50, Tanahun with 36 and Rasuwa with 13.

Among those reported missing or out of contact are 589 foreign nationals and 127 Nepali nationals who were accompanying foreign tourists. The list also includes 933 people linked to hydropower projects, with 562 reported missing in Rasuwa and 115 in Nuwakot.

The floods have left 242 people injured, including those still receiving treatment and those who have since been discharged. Surgical medical teams have been deployed in affected areas to assist with emergency care.

A total of 19,895 security personnel are involved in search, rescue and relief operations. The deployment comprises 8,399 Nepal Army personnel, 7,293 Nepal Police personnel and 4,203 personnel from the Armed Police Force Nepal.

Authorities said 8,186 people have been rescued so far. Of these, 2,974 were rescued by the Nepal Army, 2,699 by Nepal Police and 2,513 by the Armed Police Force.

Helicopters have also been used extensively in the rescue effort. A total of 279 people, including 227 foreign nationals, were evacuated by helicopter from a hydropower tunnel.

Unidentified bodies recovered during the operations have been distributed among 21 hospitals in different districts, NDRRMA said.

The government has released NPR 10 million each for Rasuwa and Nuwakot, NPR 5 million for Dhading and NPR 67.5 million in cash assistance to 15 local municipalities.

Relief supplies are also being moved into the affected areas. Thirty-seven trucks carrying food and non-food items have been dispatched, while seven helicopter flights have delivered relief materials. Communication equipment, including radios, has also been sent to areas where connectivity has been affected.

Two tonnes of food and rescue equipment were flown to Uttargaya and Dhunche.

Authorities have meanwhile issued a fresh warning over rising water levels in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa. NDRRMA urged search, rescue and relief teams operating in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan and nearby areas to remain alert and exercise caution, particularly in riverside zones.

The warning came as Nepal Home Minister Sudan Gurung visited flood-hit areas of Nuwakot on Sunday and directed rescue teams involved in the continuing operations.

Fuel supplies are also being monitored. NDRRMA said the Bhairabi, Suryamati and Panchakanya oil stores in Nuwakot had 36,000 litres of diesel and 24,000 litres of petrol in stock. Aviation fuel stood at 14,000 litres, against consumption of 25,000 litres.

India has sent a fourth flight to Kathmandu carrying relief supplies and specialist teams to support Nepal’s response.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the aircraft carried essential supplies and technical capabilities for the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal said the flight delivered 11 tonnes of relief material, including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets and hygiene kits. It also carried a tunnel technical team to assist with search and rescue operations and forensic experts to support DNA identification of recovered bodies.

International teams from India and China are also assisting Nepal’s emergency response on the ground.

Prime Minister Balen Shah said on Saturday that the government would remain on high alert and operate at full capacity until those affected by the August 26 Bhote Koshi floods were safe and rehabilitation efforts were completed.