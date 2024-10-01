The death toll from the Nepal floods and landslides, on October 1 surpassed the 215-mark, while the number of individuals missing is 28.



The devastating disaster which began on Thursday, has continued to wreak havoc in multiple provinces across the country, leaving thousands displaced with large areas of eastern and central Nepal inundated.

However, it must be mentioned that the weather conditions improved from Sunday in Kathmandu providing some relief to the disaster-affected people.

The death toll in the flood and landslide triggered by three days of continuous rain in Kathmandu and various parts of Nepal has reached 217 as of Tuesday morning. So far, 28 people have been missing and 143 sustained injuries due to the natural disaster-related incidents, according to Home Ministry spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari.

Incessant rain from Thursday to Saturday has created havoc across Nepal.

The Kathmandu Valley suffered the most where the death toll crossed 50. More than 20,000 security personnel, including from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police, have been deployed for all-out efforts of search, rescue and relief distribution.

Those injured are receiving treatment at various health facilities, Tiwari said.

Similarly, those affected by the floods and landslides are provided with instant relief materials.

The government has given priority to search, rescue and relief distribution. The efforts to resume the blocked roadways are currently underway, Tiwari added.

Meanwhile, a severe flood crisis also continues to grapple many parts of Bihar, displacing thousands and causing widespread damage to infrastructure and farmland. The breach of six barrages in 24 hours on Sunday aggravated the situation, leading to the overflow of major rivers like the Kosi, Gandak, and Bagmati, severely affecting districts near the Indo-Nepal border.

On Monday, water discharge from the barrages was reduced as the relentless rain in Nepal subsided.