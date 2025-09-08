Nepal 'Gen-Z' protest: 19 killed as security forces fire on demonstrators

At least 19 people, including a 12-year-old child, were killed on September 8 after security forces opened fire on demonstrators across several districts of Nepal. The death toll marks the single deadliest day of protest since the 2006 uprising that ended King Gyanendra’s direct rule and paved the way for a republic.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed the fatalities, reporting that eight people died at the National Trauma Center in Kathmandu, three each at Everest Hospital and Civil Hospital, one at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, and two at Kathmandu Medical College. Two more deaths were reported from Itahari in Sunsari District.

The protests, largely coordinated through social media despite a nationwide ban, were aimed at denouncing government corruption and restrictions on online platforms. Witnesses described chaotic scenes as police deployed water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition. Demonstrators stormed parts of the parliament building in Kathmandu, setting its entrance on fire, prompting security forces to fire from inside the premises.

“My college is right near where the protest began. When I saw what was happening, I felt compelled to join. It’s heartbreaking to see our government showing no concern for us,” one protester said.

Another demonstrator described seeing students in school uniforms among the dead. “People are dying in the streets. Hospitals don’t have enough resources, and ambulances can’t keep up. This government is killing its own citizens,” the protester said.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) condemned the violence, urging the government to respect constitutional guarantees of peaceful dissent and international human rights law. The commission called the excessive use of force “regrettable” and pressed authorities to provide medical treatment for the injured, compensation for victims’ families, and an impartial investigation into the killings.

Protests remain active across Kathmandu and other major cities, with demonstrators vowing to continue their campaign against corruption and censorship despite the heavy crackdown.