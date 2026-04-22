Nepal Home Minister Sudan Gurung resigns citing moral responsibility amid financial scrutiny

Nepal’s Home Minister Sudan Gurung resigned on Wednesday, April 22, citing moral responsibility and the need to ensure a fair investigation into concerns raised over his financial holdings.

In a statement shared on social media, Gurung said he had taken public criticism seriously and decided to step down to uphold ethical standards in public life. He stated that he had been discharging his duties with honesty since assuming office on March 26, 2026, but recent questions regarding his shareholdings and related matters necessitated accountability.

Gurung emphasised that public trust must take precedence over holding office. He said ethical considerations outweighed any position of power and underlined the importance of transparency and accountability, particularly in response to growing public expectations, including those voiced by younger citizens advocating for clean governance.

Referring to the country’s political context, Gurung said accountability was essential when concerns are raised against a government shaped by past sacrifices. He added that stepping down was the appropriate course of action to maintain institutional integrity.

Announcing his resignation, Gurung said the decision would help facilitate an impartial investigation and prevent any conflict of interest. He confirmed that his resignation was effective immediately.

He also called on citizens, media, and youth to uphold honesty and accountability in public life, urging collective commitment to ethical conduct and transparency.

The development follows a recent cabinet-level action by Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah, who on April 9 removed Labour Minister Deepak Kumar Sah over disciplinary concerns, indicating a broader emphasis on accountability within the government.