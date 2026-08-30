Nepal issues fresh alert as Bhote Koshi river flow rises after deadly flash floods

Nepal authorities on August 30 issued a fresh safety warning after a sudden increase in the sound and flow of the Bhote Koshi River, days after devastating flash floods killed hundreds in the region.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) urged people living near the river, as well as relief and emergency teams, to remain alert and exercise caution.

The warning covers areas of Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading, which were among the districts affected by the August 26 flash floods. Residents near the Rasuwa riverbank, including areas close to the Nepal-China border, have been asked to closely monitor the river and remain prepared for any change in conditions.

The NDRRMA said it received information from the District Administration Office in Rasuwa about an increase in the sound of floodwater in the Bhote Koshi.

"Therefore, we request that caution be exercised in the areas around the river up to Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading," the authority said in a post on X. It added that further updates would be issued as more information became available.

The latest warning comes as Nepal continues search and rescue operations following the flash floods, with the death toll rising to 675, according to the latest NDRRMA figures.

As of 6.30 pm, 2,418 people remained missing or out of contact following the disaster. Among them were 287 Indian nationals and 128 Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), according to the latest available figures.

Four Indian nationals stranded at a hydropower project in Rasuwa were rescued on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. They were identified as Ripu Kumar, Chaneshwar Narzary, Kripa Shankar and Mohammed Minhajuddin and were being taken to Kathmandu.

The MEA said 88 Indian nationals had so far been rescued from flood-hit areas.

A further 120 Indian nationals had earlier crossed into Nepal from China, according to the ministry.