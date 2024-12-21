A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal in the early hours of Saturday, December 21 according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

The seismic event was recorded at 3:59 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST), with its epicenter located at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the surface. The NCS pinpointed the coordinates of the earthquake at Latitude 29.17°N and Longitude 81.59°E.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to assess any potential impact on local communities. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced.





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