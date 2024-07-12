At least 63 passengers are feared missing after a landslide on a highway in Nepal swept two buses into the river Trishuli early on Friday (July 12). The buses, identified as the Kathmandu-bound Angel and Ganpati Deluxe, were swept away from the Madan-Ashrit Highway around 3:30 am amid heavy rainfall in the region.

Indradev Yadav, Chief District Officer of Chitwan, told ANI, saying, "The buses were travelling along the highway when the landslide struck, pushing them off the road and into the river below. Both buses were carrying a total of 63 people, including the drivers. We are currently at the incident site, and a search operation is underway. However, incessant rain is hampering our efforts to locate the missing buses."

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda directed all government agencies to prioritise search and rescue operations for the passengers.

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"I am deeply saddened by the reports of about five dozen passengers missing after the buses were washed away by a landslide on the Narayangadh-Muglin road section. I urge all government agencies, including the home administration, to conduct effective search and rescue operations," he wrote on X.

The inclement weather has also led to the cancellation of all flights from Kathmandu to Bharatpur for the day, according to ANI.

The latest incident involving two passenger buses is part of a series of monsoon-related disasters in Nepal.

Since the onset of the monsoon season in the Himalayan nation, at least 62 people have lost their lives, and 90 others have been injured in rain-related incidents, according to the country's home ministry officials.

Recurring landslides have claimed 34 lives while floods have caused 28 deaths. Additionally, seven individuals are reported missing due to these natural calamities.

The heavy rainfall has resulted in significant property damage, with 121 houses inundated and 82 others damaged. A total of 1,058 households have been displaced across the country.