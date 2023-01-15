A plane carrying 68 passengers and four crew members crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on January 15.



According to reports, the 68 passengers along with the four crew members were on-board the Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport.



The plane crashed before landing.



Reports further claimed that the plane immediately caught fire after it crashed on the runway.

Images and videos posted on social media showed smoke coming out from the crash site.

Meanwhile rescue operations are underway. Data on number of casualties and injured have not been reported yet.



It is a developing story. More details awaited.



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