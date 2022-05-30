No survivors have been found at the crash site in Nepal, a day after a private plane carrying 22 people, including four Indians, crashed in bad weather in the country's mountain region.

The search and rescue operations resumed on Monday morning, hours after they had been put on hold due to difficulties faced by the teams. On Monday, a squad of 15 Nepali Army soldiers was deployed near the crash site to retrieve the dead. According to the army spokeswoman, the crash site is located at an elevation of 14,500 feet, whereas the crew was dropped at a height of 11,000 metres.

The country's home minister had earlier stated that the authorities feared that all passengers had died. "All of the passengers on board the plane are believed to have died. Although our preliminary findings indicate that no one may have survived the plane crash, an official statement is expected soon "Phadindra Mani Pokhrel, said.

The crash site was identified as Sanosware, Thasang-2, Mustang

After search and rescue activities continued on Monday morning, fourteen remains were found from the wreckage of the Tara Air plane that crashed into a mountainside.

"Fourteen bodies have been recovered so far, search continues for the remaining. The weather is very bad but we were able to take a team to the crash site. No other flight has been possible," civil aviation authority spokesman Deo Chandra Lal Karn, said.

“Some of the bodies of the passengers are beyond recognition. Police gathering the remains," Tek Raj Sitaula, a spokesman for the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital Kathmandu, told reporters.

After nearly 20 hours since the plane went missing, pieces of the wreckage of the passenger plane that crashed on Sunday morning were found at 14,500 feet in Sano Sware Bhir of Thasang in Mustang district in northwestern Nepal, according to the Nepal Army.

"As the bodies have been scattered over a 100-meter radius from the primary impact location, the search and rescue crew is collecting them," Sudarshan Bartaula, a Tara Air official, said. The airline released a passenger list that named Ashok Kumar Tripathy, his ex-wife Vaibhavi Bandekar (Tripathy), and their children Dhanush and Ritika as four Indians.