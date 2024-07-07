Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, commonly known as Prachanda, is under increasing pressure to resign and facilitate the formation of a national consensus government.

The demand was made by the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), a former coalition partner, on Sunday.

The call for resignation comes at a critical time as Prime Minister Prachanda, 69, is set to face a vote of confidence in Parliament on July 12.

This development follows the withdrawal of support by some of his political allies, further destabilizing his government.

Despite the resignation of eight Cabinet ministers from the CPN-UML, Prachanda has firmly stated that he will not step down.

Instead, he intends to confront the political challenge head-on by seeking a vote of confidence in Parliament.

The CPN-UML's demand underscores the volatile nature of Nepal's political landscape, where coalition governments are often fragile and subject to shifting alliances.

The outcome of the upcoming vote will be crucial in determining the immediate future of Prachanda's administration and the country's political direction.