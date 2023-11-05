An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude struck Nepal early on Sunday, further shaking the Himalayan nation already grappling with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake.

This latest earthquake occurred at 4.38 am at a depth of 10 km, approximately 169 km northwest of Kathmandu, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The Centre stated, "Earthquake of magnitude 3.6, occurred on 05-11-2023, 04:38:20 IST, Lat: 28.63 & Long: 83.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 169 km NW of Kathmandu, Nepal" on platform X (formerly Twitter).

This follows a significant 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Nepal late on Saturday, along with subsequent aftershocks of 3.3 magnitude.

The continuous seismic activity has compounded the challenges faced by the already distressed population. Nepal's Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, visited the affected areas earlier in the day to review the situation and observe the extensive damage.

Also read : Nepal Earthquake: Death toll crosses 132, more than 100 injured