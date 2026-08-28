Nepal-Tibet flash floods: Death toll rises to 469 as rescue operations enter third day

The death toll from devastating flash floods triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border rose to 469 on Friday, August 28, as search and rescue operations continued for the third consecutive day, officials said.

Nepal Police said the bodies were recovered from eight districts across the Himalayan nation. Chitwan reported the highest number of deaths at 178, followed by Nawalparasi East with 110, Gorkha with 44, Nuwakot with 37 and Dhading with 33.

The death toll also includes 28 fatalities in Tanahu, 27 in Nawalparasi West and 12 in Rasuwa.

Authorities said 1,545 injured and stranded people have so far been rescued from the affected areas. Of them, 84 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Kathmandu.

Search and rescue operations remained underway, with 7,451 security personnel deployed across the affected regions, including 2,391 Nepal Army personnel, Nepal Police said.

The disaster was triggered on Wednesday when an ice-rock avalanche caused by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border unleashed a massive torrent of water, mud and debris downstream.

The flash floods swept through towns and villages across central Nepal, destroying homes and vehicles and washing away roads and bridges. Several hydropower projects were also damaged in the disaster.

Rescue teams continued to search for survivors and recover bodies from areas hit by the sudden floods, while authorities assessed the extent of damage caused by the disaster.