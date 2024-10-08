Nepal government has announced plans to install 20 bailey bridges from India to restore critical infrastructure damaged by recent floods and landslides. The decision was made in response to the heavy rainfall on September 27-28, which caused widespread destruction, especially to river crossings.

Nepal's Minister for Physical Infrastructures and Transport, Devendra Dahal, confirmed the move during his inspection of affected areas in Sindhupalchowk. The temporary bridges, set to be installed in key locations such as Tatopani, will help reestablish vital transportation links in disaster-hit regions.

Minister Dahal was accompanied by Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and Defence Minister Manbir Rai as they conducted an on-site evaluation of the damage caused by floods and landslides. Their visit included an inspection of the Khurkot Bridge, which connects Sindhuli with Ramechhap, and the flood-affected Bhotekoshi area in Sindhupalchowk.

The recent floods have claimed over 245 lives and caused extensive property damage. In response, the Nepalese government has declared 14 districts as disaster crisis zones for three months to streamline relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The installation of Bailey bridges is a key part of the government's broader recovery plan, aimed at restoring transportation and delivering essential services to affected communities.