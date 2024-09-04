Nepal's central bank will print new banknotes which feature the revised map, including disputed territories with India within a year, according to a media report on September 3.

Regarding the same, the Nepal Rashtra Bank has already forwarded the process of printing the banknotes with the new map, including Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, online news portal Nepalkhabar.com quoted the bank's joint spokesperson Dilliram Pokharel as saying.

He further informed that the bank has already forwarded the process of printing the new notes, adding that it would be completed in six months to one year.

Nepal's cabinet led by then-Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' had on May 3 decided to print new banknotes with the inclusion of the new map showing these territories as part of Nepal.

The Nepal government unveiled its new political map with the inclusion of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas within its territory in May 2020 during the government led by K P Sharma Oli. It was endorsed by Nepal's Parliament. After that, the government replaced the old map used in all the official documents with the new map despite objections from India.

India maintains Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belong to it.

Nepal shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states - Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.